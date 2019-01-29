Delta Chief Face Death Penalty By Angry Mob After Being Caught With 124 Male And Female Underwear

Share this post:









It has been reported that an angry mob in Abraka community in Delta State in the early hours of Monday lynched a suspected ritualist, identified as Chief Josaiah Akpedafe, for allegedly stealing boxers underwear belonging to some students of the Delta State University (DELSU), including male residents of the community.

According to a Daily Post report, it was gathered that the suspect, a middle-aged man, was caught by the mob who raised the alarm that attracted the attention of others to scene where he (the suspect) was lynched before he was rescued by the university’s security agents, who later handed him over to the police.

But men of the Abraka police division, who confirmed the incident on the condition of anonymity, said that the suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime, adding that investigation was ongoing

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, confirmed that the suspect confessed to be a ritualist, who uses both male and female pants for rituals, adding that he will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Aniamaka said:-

“The suspect was caught with 124 boxers and many of it were for the students while others were for male residents of the Abraka community. Upon interrogation, the suspect a middle aged, said he is a ritualist, he being detained at Abraka police station for further investigation.”

Eyewitness, Anthony Gbare said the suspect’s hands were tied to trees as he allegedly flogged amidst several slaps and hard punches by the angry mob who were about setting him ablaze before the intervention of security agents at the Abraka police division.

