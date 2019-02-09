Delta State Governor Dismisses Aide For Allegedly Ordering The Assault Of A Mentally Challenged Woman

Share this post:









Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has sacked one of his aides, Friday Eluro, for allegedly ordering the assault of a woman who he claimed insulted him in Agbor, a community in the state where he is a high chief. A video of the attack went viral after an angry resident of the community posted it online.

The governor’s office saw the video and brought it to his notice. Okowa immediately ordered the sack of Eluro and also a full scale investigation into the matter.

Friday is currently being detained at the State CID Asaba.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who was involved in the case, gave an update. Read below

Yesterday, we got tagged by Christopher Okonta on a trending video of a woman by youths in Agbor, Delta State

INVESTIGATION

We arrived Agbor, Ika South LGA, Delta State. #TheVictim: Her name is Dada, mother of one, mentally, from Abavo, Delta state.

Her Abuser led by Hon. Friday Eluro, his SA to Delta State Governor and a high chief from Agbor Delta State.

He ordered the youths to stripped Dada naked, tied and abused her.

The video attach to this post shows where the woman lives her brother who is also mentally challeged.

GOODNEWS

Hon. Chief Friday Eluro is currently detained in State CID Asaba. Kudos to @Nigeria Police, Delta State Command.

He has also sacked by Delta State Governor.

Everyone involved must be prosecuted.

DadaMyMother #Justice4Dada

Thanks to Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, Delta State Government for Quick response

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)