Despite ban, codeine smuggling still on the high as Customs seizes N1.1 billion worth of syrup

Despite the recent ban on codeine syrup by the Federal Government due to its abuse, the Nigeria customs yesterday seized about N1.17 billion worth of the substance in Lagos, South West Nigeria.

Controller in charge of Federal Operations Unit (FOU) ‘A’ Ikeja, Mohammed Uba, who paraded other products like Tramadol, Indian hemp and Pangolin, among others, said it was the second time since after the ban that the service was making such interceptions.

“This is the second time the unit is intercepting this substance since the Federal Government banned the importation of cough syrup that contains codeine.

“The substance is valued at N1.17 billion. The driver of the truck on sighting our officers abandoned the truck and fled,” he said

He warned smugglers of the product and other hard drugs to desist from such acts or face the full consequence of the law.

Other seized items were 17 units of exotic vehicles, 1,380 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 1,126 pieces of used shoes, and 140 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

