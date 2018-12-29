Dino Melaye Is Wanted For An Attempted Murder Case That Took Place In July 2018 – Police

Share this post:









The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has explained why its officers are currently laying seige outside the Abuja home of Senator Dino Melaye.

A statement from Police spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said Dino was declared wanted by the force to answer questions regarding an attempted culpable homicide.

According to Jimoh, Dino and his thugs had tried to kill a police sergeant Danjuma Saliu while he was on duty in Kogi state on 19th July 2018. The police spokesperson said Dino has been invited by the Kogi state police command to answer questions regarding this case but has bluntly refused to honour their invitation.

“The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The above offence was committed by Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs in Kogi State on the 19th July, 2018 when they shot and wounded a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The Police Officer is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care. The Police investigators have written the Clerk of the National Assembly for Senator Dino Melaye to report at Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja for him to answer to these offences against him under investigation in Kogi State Police Command but he has bluntly refused to report himself to the Police.

“The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest. The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable. The Force will not tolerate attack on its personnel by any individual no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course,” Moshood said.

He added that members of the public will be kept informed on further development in the investigation of the matter.

Recall that Dino took to his twitter handle earlier today to raise alarm after sighting a number of police officers outside his premises.

