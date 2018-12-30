Dino Melaye Says He Will Show-Up To Police Even As Police Disconnects Electricity Supply To His Abuja House

Share this post:









Embattled Senator Dino Melaye says he would make himself available to the police sometime next week.

Recall that last Friday December 27th, men of the Nigeria Police Force stormed Dino’s home with the hope of arresting him. They laid seige outside his home and have since been unable to effect his arrest as Dino is nowhere to be found.

According to the police, Dino has refused to honor an invitation to the Kogi state police command to answer questions regarding an attempted murder of a police officer by himself and his thugs which happened in July this year.

In an interview with Channels TV on Saturday December 29th, Melaye says he is not in Abuja at the moment and would make himself available once he returns

”I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away.

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal, I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile the police have cut off Dino’s house from the National grid with the view of rendering the home inhabitable for him. The police insists Melaye is holed up in the apartment and have vowed to do anything possible to ensure he surrenders.

