Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Undergraduate ‘’Yahoo Boys’’, Fetish Objects Recovered From Them

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Undergraduate ‘’Yahoo Boys’’, Fetish Objects Recovered From Them

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office on Wednesday, arrested14 suspected internet fraudsters believed to be undergraduates. They were arrested in Awa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The suspects are: Igberase Hope Odianosen, Afolabi Wasiu, Odeneye Eniola, Olajide Timilehin and Ogunnowu Samson. Others include: Olaniyi John, Ogunyale Elijah, Mohammed Ogungbe, Alaga Sherif, Soyombo Omogbolahan Ridwan, Adedoye Odeko, Shonibare Kayode, Akindunjoye Solomon and Dalamu Kofoworola.

They were arrested at their residence following series of intelligence reports on their alleged involvements in cyber crimes.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included: two Highland cars, over 100 SIM cards of different GSM networks, laptops, telephones, international passports, fetish objects and several documents containing false pretences.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh