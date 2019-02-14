EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Cyber Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Share this post:









Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on Wednesday, February 13th, arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.

Their arrest was based on intelligence reports of their alleged suspicious activities.

A statement from the antigraft agency says the suspects are Emenike Ulu, Uchenna Samuel Nwogu, Kelvin Ogbonna, Richard Uduma and Collins George Isilabo.

They were all arrested at No.22 Alcon Estate, Liberty Street, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Items recovered from them include, one Toyota Highlander Jeep, five laptop computers, Internet modems, eight handsets, two hard drives, ATM cards, title documents, cheque books and two International Passports.

They will be charged to court soon.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)