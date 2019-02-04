Nigeria Today

EFCC arrests Six Yahoo Boys And Girls In Port Harcourt

9 hours ago
Six suspected internet fraudsters including two females, have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office.

The six suspected fraudsters arrested on Friday, February 1, 2019 in a sting operation, were identified as Oghenekewe Innocent Akinnawo, Kemka Godseat Amadi, Revelation Macaulay, Damilola Adedoyin Oyinloye, Mary Ndubuisi and Jennifer Vandi.

