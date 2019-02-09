Nigeria Today

EFCC Declares 'War' On LAUTECH Students Engaged In 'Cyber Crimes'

EFCC Declares ‘War’ On LAUTECH Students Engaged In ‘Cyber Crimes’

3 hours ago
Reports reaching Igbere Tv says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared ‘war’ on the students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) as the university is known for its high rate of cyber crimes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu, at a meeting held on Thursday, February 7 stated that the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) students cases of cyber crime is different and there are special plans that are already set aside for the students in the school.

Stating further, Ibrahim Magu said; “Due to this fact, I will want them (the students who are into cyber crimes in the school) to get themselves ready as the EFCC officials will start action concerning the institution any moment from now,” Igbere Tv reports.

 

