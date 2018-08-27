EFCC faults lawyers over legal fees

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has faulted some lawyers in the country for receiving huge monies as legal fees from politicians without proper disclosure.

EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu in a paper titled, ‘Need for Ethical Reforms as NBA Conference Begins’ said it was personally disheartening to see lawyers who invest their talents and expertise in advancing the cause of corrupt politicians and public officials.

It is amazing that a senior lawyer can accept professional fees of N1.7bn from a politician without scruples!

“The same lawyer with a turnover of N3, 765,414,995.24 only paid valued added tax of N7, 051,928.24. The N300m cash payment which the senior lawyer received from a South-South state government in an election petition matter in 2016 was never captured in his tax submissions to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“Yet when he got wind of EFCC investigation, he was quick to take advantage of the VAIDS window as cover to shield himself from the commission’s dragnet.”

Magu said while the Commission is mindful of the fact that there may be more than one side to a situation which equally deserves of robust presentation and defence, it believes that no matter the positions lawyers take on any issue, Nigeria should always come first.

