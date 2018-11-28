EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Governor, Mukhtar Yero, Three Others Over ₦700m Diezani Alleged Bribe

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday November 27th, re-arraigned the former governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, former Minister of State, Nuhu Somo Waya; former Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Abubakar Haruna Gaya and the former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq, before Justice Z.B Abubakar of the Federal High Court Kaduna on an 8-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, bribery, money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N700million (seven Hundred Million Naira) only. .

Their prosecution began after investigations revealed that the accused persons allegedly benefited in the $115million diverted by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke, which was shared to politicians and election officials in the 36 States of the federation to influence the result of the 2015 presidential election. .

Investigations further revealed that Kaduna State benefitted over N700million in two instalments. The money was received by the trio of Waya, Gaya and Ishaq on behalf of the State for onward delivery to INEC staff spread across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

