False Prophet Arraigned For Alleged N2.4million Fraud (419) In Enugu State

Kingsley Ifeanyi Eluma (aka Doctor Eluma), Managing Director of EEAL Global Links Nigeria Limited was arraigned on Dec. 17, 2018 before Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court Enugu, Enugu State on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining the sum of N2, 452,500 (Two Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) under false pretences. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

Eluma who had for many years paraded himself as a PhD holder and a prophet was said to have sometime on or about March 23, 2018, presented himself to the petitioner as a Director at the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, capable of securing a job for him at Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC. He also obtained several funds with a promise to secure visa to Dubai and USA for the petitioner’s relatives as well as to import a fairly used Toyota Camry from USA for him.

Soon after his plea was taken, the defence counsel E.O. Isiwu prayed the court for permission to move his application for bail which was opposed by the prosecuting counsel, Innocent Mbachie, who argued that “he might jump bail”.

The presiding judge, however, decided otherwise and granted the defendant bail in the following terms: One surety and the sum of N2, 000,000 (Two Million Naira) in like some. “The surety shall have a landed property within the jurisdiction of Federal High Court Enugu,” the judge held.

Justice Liman, while adjourning to February 13, 2019 ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail terms.

