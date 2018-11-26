Female suicide bomber neutralised in Borno

Share this post:









Troops of 143 Battalion deployed to man a check point in Gulak, Adamawa State, neutralised a girl with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device who tried to infiltrate DAR Village to detonate her explosive vest in the early hours of today November 26th 2018.

The gallant troops in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes immediately cordoned off the incident area and subsequently conducted perimeter patrol around the community to ensure the area is cleared and to also exploit the area for BHT activities.

