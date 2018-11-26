Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Female suicide bomber neutralised in Borno

Female suicide bomber neutralised in Borno

6 hours ago
Share this post:

Troops of 143 Battalion deployed  to man  a check point in Gulak,  Adamawa State, neutralised a girl with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device who tried to infiltrate DAR Village to detonate her explosive vest in the early hours of today November 26th 2018.

The gallant troops in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes immediately cordoned off the incident area and subsequently conducted perimeter patrol around the community to ensure the area is cleared and to also exploit the area for BHT activities.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh