FG Drags Babachir Lawal, NIA DG Ayodele Oke To Court Over Allegations Of Fraud

The Federal Government has filed 10 charges bordering on allegations of fraud against the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. The Federal government also filed four charges of alleged fraud against the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Mrs Folashade Oke.

Oke and his wife will be arraigned before Justice Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, February 1, 2019, while Babachir Lawal will be arraigned before Abuja High Court next week on a date yet to be revealed.

Babachir was sacked by President Buhari in October 2017 after he was found guilty of diverting funds meant for the rehabilitation of IDPs when he served as the Chairman of the Presidential Initiative of the North East.

Oke on the other hand was dismissed after large amounts of foreign and local currencies were discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi belonging to Oke and his wife.

