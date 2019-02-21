Five Domestic Workers Arraigned For Stealing ₦105m Worth Of Jewellery In Banana Island

Share this post:









Five domestic workers have been charged to court for stealing jewelry from their employer worth N105million after breaking into her room in the highbrow Banana Island area of Lagos.

The defendants, Segun Akintola, 49; Tomisin Alade, 28; Felicia Musa, 23; Amaka Irozuru, 38; and Zakara Yau, 38, were arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking, stealing and possession of stolen items.

Inspector Raphael Donny who represents the prosecution said the defendants hatched a plot among themselves to break into the room of their employer Mrs. Oluyemisi Wada while she was out of the country and steal her gold jewelry valued at N105million. Donny said the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on November 23, 2018, around 9 pm on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The prosecutor stated, “The PA to the complainant received a phone call from the complainant from the United Kingdom to retrieve her bedroom keys from one of the defendants, who was a cook, in order to check the room.

“The PA met the complainant’s bedroom door ajar and upon entering, he discovered that her safe containing her gold jewelry valued at N105m had been carted away by an unknown person.

“On the same day, the said housemaid called the PA with a foreign phone number and told him that she did not know how she found herself at the Ghana-Togo border.

“The police saw other defendants from the CCTV footage watching the premises to know if the coast was clear for the housemaid, who is the prime suspect, to come out from the house before exiting the main gate.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

