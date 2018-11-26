Nigeria Today

Former Commissioner For Health, His Wife And Maid Shot Dead By Suspected Assassins

Former Commissioner For Health, His Wife And Maid Shot Dead By Suspected Assassins

3 hours ago
A former commissioner for health in Adamawa  Dr. Mwajim Malgwi  has been killed by suspected assassins in Yola, Adamawa State.

He was killed together with his wife and housemaid around Boggare village, Jimeta, as they were returning home on Saturday.

According to reports, the assailants, who were moving in a tricycle, ambushed the couple and gunned them down.

 

