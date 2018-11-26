Former Commissioner For Health, His Wife And Maid Shot Dead By Suspected Assassins

Share this post:









A former commissioner for health in Adamawa Dr. Mwajim Malgwi has been killed by suspected assassins in Yola, Adamawa State.

He was killed together with his wife and housemaid around Boggare village, Jimeta, as they were returning home on Saturday.

According to reports, the assailants, who were moving in a tricycle, ambushed the couple and gunned them down.

