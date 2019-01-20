Former Jihadist’s 10 Year Challenge Which Changed Him From Islam To Christianity Generates Mixed Reactions
A former Islamist militant who converted from Islam to Christianity took part in the 10-year challenge and his story has generated mixed reactions.
Mohamad Amin Faridi shared a photo taken a decade ago when he was a Jihadist and another taken recently after he converted to Christianity.
His captioned on the photo reads:
My 10 years challenge. Destination-USA
From Jihad to Jesus. One day a slave to Islam and now a prince in the Kingdom of the Son of God!
#10yearchallenge #10yearschallenge #metoo
His post quickly went viral and didn’t go down well with some people, while some considered it a testimony.
