Former Jihadist's 10 Year Challenge Which Changed Him From Islam To Christianity Generates Mixed Reactions

Former Jihadist’s 10 Year Challenge Which Changed Him From Islam To Christianity Generates Mixed Reactions

4 hours ago
Former Jihadist's 10 Year Challenge Which Changed Him From Islam To Christianity Generates Mixed Reactions

A former Islamist militant who converted from Islam to Christianity took part in the 10-year challenge and his story has generated mixed reactions.

Mohamad Amin Faridi shared a photo taken a decade ago when he was a Jihadist and another taken recently after he converted to Christianity.

His captioned on the photo reads:

 

My 10 years challenge. Destination-USA

From Jihad to Jesus. One day a slave to Islam and now a prince in the Kingdom of the Son of God!

#10yearchallenge #10yearschallenge #metoo

 

His post quickly went viral and didn’t go down well with some people, while some considered it a testimony.

 

 

