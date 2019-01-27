Former Kenyan P M., Ralia Odinga, Mocks Nigeria Widespread Corruption At A Summit

Share this post:









Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, used Nigeria to crack a corruption joke at a summit in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital yesterday January 26th.

While speaking at the summit, Odinga narrated the story of how a Nigerian Minister of Public Works learnt corruption from his Malaysian counterpart some years back during a visit to the Asian country and then came back to improve on it.

Odinga in his joke implied that corrupt Nigerian government officials use 100% of public funds to build palatial mansions for themselves.

