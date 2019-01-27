Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Former Kenyan P M., Ralia Odinga, Mocks Nigeria Widespread Corruption At A Summit

Former Kenyan P M., Ralia Odinga, Mocks Nigeria Widespread Corruption At A Summit

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga,  used Nigeria to crack a corruption joke at a summit in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital yesterday January 26th.

 While speaking at the summit, Odinga narrated the story of how a Nigerian Minister of Public Works learnt corruption from his Malaysian counterpart some years back during a visit to the Asian country and then came back to improve on it.

 Odinga in his joke implied that corrupt Nigerian government officials use 100% of public funds to build palatial mansions for themselves. 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh