Four Policemen Undergo Trial For Alleged Corrupt Practice, Shoddy Investigation In Lagos

46 mins ago
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the arrest and trial of four policemen attached to the Ijanikin Division for an alleged corrupt practice and shoddy investigation.

The officers are: Inspector Amiete, Sergeant Gbemunu Samuel, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo  had  arrested one Theodore Ifunanya on the suspicion of armed robbery on December 17, 2018 and in the course of investigation, recovered the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand Cefas (350,000.00) from him.

After the investigation, the said Ifunanya Theodore was exonerated from the allegation.

However, when his request for the release of his money was not attended to, he called  the Area Commander in charge of Area K Morogbo, ACP Hope Okafor, who directed that his money be released to him without delay.

Meanwhile, the CP was  briefed that  the aforementioned police operatives were not at their professional best while handling the case.

Consequently, he directed the head of the Command’s Provost Section to arrest,  investigate and try the officers involved in orderly room and if found guilty, appropriate punishment will be meted to them.

In the same token, the CP has directed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin division be issued with a  query and if his response is not acceptable, his conduct will be reported  to the  Inspector General of Police for necessary   action.

 

