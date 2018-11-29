FSARS Officer In Lagos Dies Having Received Jungle Justice From Mob For Shooting A LASTMA Official Dead

Share this post:









Police Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja who was alleged to have shot a LASTMA official, Rotimi Adeyemi, dead in the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state yesterday November 28th, has died. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital:he had been severely beaten by a mob for shooting Adeyemi.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Chike Oti, says the state commissioner of police, CP Edgal Imohimi, has instructed that the FSARS officer be tried posthumously.

On 28/11/18, at about 1800hrs, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LSR 277 BJ, later identified as Police Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja while driving along Iyana-Ipaja road, was contravened for driving against traffic by a LASTMA official, one Rotimi Adeyemi, aged 46 years at Iyana-Ipaja roundabout.

The two men vehemently disagreed with each other. However, during the altercation, the said Inspector Olukunle Olonade allegedly shot the LASTMA officer to death.

Consequently, irate mob, who thought that the shooter was an armed hoodlum because he was in mufti, decended on him and beat him to stupor.

Although he was later rescued by teams of policemen drafted to the scene, he later gave up the ghost while being rushed to hospital for treatment.

The serial number of the pistol recovered at the scene was checked in the system and it revealed the bearer as Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja.

Corpses of the deceased have been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.

The CP Lagos has directed that the late Inspector Olakunle Olonade be tried posthumously in Orderly room and be recommended for dismissal from the Force.

