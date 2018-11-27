Ganduje Dole Out ₦10m To EFCC, ICPC For Anti-Corruption Event

Share this post:









Governor Ganduje has dished out ₦10m to EFCC, ICPC ahead of the maiden edition of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari over his fight against corruption.

Governor Ganduje donated ₦10m to EFCC, ICPC when he received members of the organizing committee of the anti-corruption event in Abuja.

The Kano State Governor who disclosed that his government had not only sensitized the citizenry on the evils of corruption, added that the Kano State government has reorganized and strengthened its anti-corruption agency to promote optimal professional services.

According to Ganduje, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission would collaborate with the organizers, as an official partner, to ensure success of the event.

“Before now, people find it difficult to access the services of the agency but we established offices across the 44 local government areas so that the services can be available to the common man”, the governor said.

“We also facilitated the recruitment of additional personnel and subjected them to training by professional agencies like EFCC and ICPC so that they can deliver.

“We also ensured cooperation with these agencies and that attracted international organizations to support us in reinforcing our anti-corruption system.”

The Governor concluded his speech by disclosing that with the renewed professional vigour of Kano state anti-corruption agency, highly placed individuals such as Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service and a commissioners were removed and prosecuted for involvement in corrupt practices.

