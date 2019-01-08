Gov. Shettima Breaks Down In Tears During A Meeting With Buhari Over Boko Haram Resurgence

Share this post:









On Monday, Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, broke down in tears when he spoke about the increasing attacks by Boko Haram in his state during a meetingwith President Buhari.

The governor had led a team of elders from his state to see President Buhari over the Boko Haram resurgence in his state.

After speaking for about three minutes, Shettima broke down in tears. He said

”“Between 2013 and 2014, we witnessed the most daring and most vicious evil of the Boko Haram, losing 20 local government areas. However, we rushed here because of the recent upsurge in the activities of the demented monster called Boko Haram, especially in Borno North Senatorial District. We are here because since 2015, Mr President, you have been able to restore our hope. Sir, you have demonstrated empathy for Borno and the overriding commitment to ending the Boko Haram. This is why we rushed here on witnessing some setbacks.

“We are here because we thought that Allah will use you to fully reclaim Borno traditional glory of being the home of peace. We are here as a people who worked, prayed and waited for your Presidency in the firm belief that with you as the Commander-in-Chief, Boko Haram will become history in Borno. Mr President, we have not, and Insha Allah, we will not lose hope in you because we have witnessed and survived worse moments before you came. We do not feel hopeless. Our hopes are very much alive and they are very high.

“We came with some observations and 10 requests for urgent presidential intervention. These observations and requests are products of discussion in the aftermath of our extraordinary security meeting held one week ago. We didn’t rush to come after the meeting. We felt the need to travel to northern Borno, interact with displaced persons and the military so as to strengthen public confidence. I will seek the understanding of journalists by not making public any of our observations and 10 requests. They are matters of security which we hope to discuss with Mr President behind closed-door.”he said

