Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says ‘it is laughable’ to link Saraki with Offa robbery

The Governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed says it is ‘laughable” that the senate President Bukola Saraki or himself would be linked to the recent bank robbery in Offa, a town in Kwara state where many people lost their lives.

It would be recalled that the police had arrested the suspected hoodlums and while under interrogation, they had confessed to being political thugs working for Saraki and the governor.

The police since then have not been able to establish any evidence to the claims made by the hoodlums, with Saraki and Ahmed both denying knowledge f the suspects.

But the governor in a recent television I interview said; “It is only laughable to see and hear that I would be involved, or the Senate President would be involved in a process that will be counterproductive to what we are putting resources in, to ensure that the lives and activities of people change for the better.”

He said government should begin to look at more seriously how it should begin to take security issues because as it were, the economy of the state is highly dependent on commercial activities.

