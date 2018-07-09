Nigeria Today

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

News

Home >> Crime >> Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says ‘it is laughable’ to link Saraki with Offa robbery

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says ‘it is laughable’ to link Saraki with Offa robbery

1 hour ago

The Governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed says it is ‘laughable” that the senate President Bukola Saraki or himself would be linked to the recent bank robbery in Offa, a town in Kwara state where many people lost their lives.

It would be recalled that the police had arrested the suspected hoodlums and while under interrogation, they had confessed to being political thugs working for Saraki and the governor.

The police since then have not been able to establish any evidence to the claims made by the hoodlums, with Saraki and Ahmed both denying knowledge f the suspects.

But the governor in a recent television I interview said; “It is only laughable to see and hear that I would be involved, or the Senate President would be involved in a process that will be counterproductive to what we are putting resources in, to ensure that the lives and activities of people change for the better.”

He said government should begin to look at more seriously how it should begin to take security issues because as it were, the economy of the state is highly dependent on commercial activities.

 

 

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

  1. […] Source link SOURCE: TORI.NG TMZ.COM BELLANAIJA.COM POLITICSNGR.COM STELLADIMOKOKORKUS.COM LINDAIKEJISBLOG.COM WITHINNIGERIA.COM NAIJABLITZ.COM STARGIST.COM JOELSBLOG.COM.NG YABALEFTONLINE.NG CELEBNEWS.COM AMONPOINTTV.COM NIGERIANFINDER.COM SAHARAREPORTERS.COM CORRECTBAE.NG LIFEHACKER.COM PEREZHILTON.COM NIGERIATODAY.NG BAYDORZBLOGNG.COM SPYNIGERIA.NG AUTOJOSH.COM […]

    Reply

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
0 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
trackback
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says it's ridiculous to associate Saraki with off-robbery | Latest Current news in nigeria newspapers - AmazingReveal

[…] Source link SOURCE: TORI.NG TMZ.COM BELLANAIJA.COM POLITICSNGR.COM STELLADIMOKOKORKUS.COM LINDAIKEJISBLOG.COM WITHINNIGERIA.COM NAIJABLITZ.COM STARGIST.COM JOELSBLOG.COM.NG YABALEFTONLINE.NG CELEBNEWS.COM AMONPOINTTV.COM NIGERIANFINDER.COM SAHARAREPORTERS.COM CORRECTBAE.NG LIFEHACKER.COM PEREZHILTON.COM NIGERIATODAY.NG BAYDORZBLOGNG.COM SPYNIGERIA.NG AUTOJOSH.COM […]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.