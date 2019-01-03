Nigeria Today

Governor Masari Cries Out Over Insecurity Situation In Katsina State

2 hours ago
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has raised an alarm that the state is under security siege. Governor Masari said this when he spoke at an emergency security meeting held at the state government house on Wednesday January 2nd.

According to the governor, the rate of kidnappings, armed robbery and banditry are at alarmingly rate.

He said that daily security reports reaching him indicates that no day passes by without a reported case of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes in the state.  He added that government properties were not even spared in the wave of criminal activities as some items were recently carted away very close to the Government House despite the presence of security operatives.

Katsina is President Buhari’s home state.

 

