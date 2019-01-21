Grass-Cutting Scandal: President Buhari Has Directed The Relevant Agency To Prosecute Babachir Lawal – Osinbajo

Share this post:









Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says President Buhari has ordered the prosecution of former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal for allegedly stealing money budgeted for the displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Babachir, who was the chairman of the Presidential Initiative on the North East PINE, was relieved of his appointment in October 2018, after a panel chaired by the Vice President, indicted him for the misappropriation of funds meant for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons. Babachir was alleged to have diverted over N200 million under the guise of using it to clear weeds in various IDP camps.

Following his sack, Babachir is yet to be dragged to court by the EFCC, forcing Nigerians to question the anti-corruption campaign of the Buhari-led administration.

Speaking at an interactive session with a group of Christian Youths in Ikeja, Lagos state yesterday January 20th, Osinbajo said President Buhari has ordered the prosecution of Babachir alongside the former DG of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

”I think the first thing for us is that the report was acted upon; the former SGF was dismissed. Secondly, the president has directed that the SGF and former DG of NIA should be prosecuted. So, we are expecting that prosecution will take place. The next of course is that criminal allegations will be filed against them and the prosecution process will be completed.” he said

