Gunmen Abduct Abia APC Chairman Hours To Buhari’s Visit To Aba

According to reports, the Abia state chairman of APC, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the state.

A family member who spoke with Abia Breaking News correspondent said, Nwankpa was abducted by the heavily armed gunmen around 10pm on Monday on the Isialangwa section of the Enugu-Aba Expressway while going to Aba from Umuahia in preparation for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state today.

Chief Nwankpa was abducted alongside with his Driver Ibeto and assistant, Chigbu who were with him in the car.

Another source at Keystone Bank told ABN TV that Chief Nwankpa visited the bank severally yesterday and withdrew over fifty five million naira from the account of one of the party’s senatorial candidates yesterday.

The source said, Nwankpa disbursed some of the money in the Bank to committee members and suppliers for the event and left with some of the cash to Aba, which may have attracted the criminals.

However, the APC in Abia state has accused governor Ikpeazu and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the abduction of it’s chairman to cause confusion and distabilise arrangements for President Buhari’s visit.

