Gunmen Kill 4 NDLEA Officers At Checkpoint, Set Ablaze The Agency’s Toyota Hilux In Ondo

Four men of the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be drug dealers.

The incident reportedly occurred weekend while the deceased was on duty at the checkpoint of the agency’s Ifon Division around Ikaro/Sabo axis in Ose local government area of Ondo State, via the Owo/Benin highway.

The gunmen, suspected to be drug dealers, were said to be three in number.

According to a source, the gunmen armed with AK 47 rifles came on motorcycles and shot four NDLEA officers and as well set ablaze the agency’s Toyota Hilux.

“The NDLEA officers were five in number at the checkpoint but one of them escaped and their rifles were taken away,” the source said.

The source further confirmed that the bodies of the NDLEA officials were found by some farmers in the early hours of the day.

“When their bodies were discovered, their guns were not found with them.

“Our society is no more safe if armed men are being gunned down like that,” the source lamented.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Haruna Dagara, who confirmed the incident said efforts were ongoing to nab the culprits.

“Our men have gone to evacuate the corpses from the scene and other paramilitary agencies are on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased officials have been identified as, Abduljalad Mohammed; Wellinton Emmanuel; Magaji Aliu and Mohammed lliyasu.

It is on record that Ondo State has been one of the strong dens of drug barons in the country, who specialize in the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as “Indian Hemp”.

