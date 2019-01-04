Gunmen Kill Ekiti LG Finance Officer, Seize Two Colleagues

Share this post:









Gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen on Wednesday shot dead an account officer with Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State, identified as Abayomi Ajayi.

Ajayi was reportedly killed at about 8pm along the Ikere-Ise Road while returning from work.

It was gathered that two other members of staff of the council were also kidnapped during the incident.

Those kidnapped according to sources were the co-coordinator of state primary healthcare, Dr Fashina and the administrative officer, Pastor Onaade.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded a ransom of N10 million each from families of the captives.

The spokesman of the state police command, Caleb Ikechukwu, said investigation had since commenced into the matter.

The deceased’s friend, Babatunde said he was shot in the heart.

“It was a rude shock. Abayomi was killed by Fulani heardsmen. Two of his colleagues were kidnapped. He drove the vehicle and he was shot in the heart. It was a senseless killing like others before it.”

