Gunmen Kill Four, Wound Three In Fresh Kaduna Attack On New Year’s Eve

Share this post:









The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday confirmed gunmen attack on Katura village in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state where four persons were killed.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo said they received a distress call at about 02:45am and immediately mobilised to the affected community as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurahman.

“We(command)received a distress call at about 02:45am early hours of today(Monday) that there was an attack by unknown gunmen who invaded the Katura village and starting shooting indiscriminately and in the process four persons were killed and three injured.”

He said the police commissioner also directed the Federal SARS and anti-riot police of the command to search the affected community with a view to fishing out the culprits. He added that the operations were still ongoing as of the time of filing this report. Though, the police said four persons were killed and three injured in the Sunday attack, a source said seven persons were injured.

The seven persons according to a source, have since been taken to the hospital and were currently receiving medical attention. The gunmen reportedly attacked the village at about 8.00pm on Sunday where they opened fire on residents said to be celebrating the new year.

The attack, it was gathered, came hours after the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, had a town hall meeting with the people of Kasuwan Magani on Sunday, where he appealed to the people of the area to continue to live in peace with each other. Kasuwan Magani in the same council had in October was embroiled in a communal clash which claimed several lives which led to state placing a 24-hour curfew on the town.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)