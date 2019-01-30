Gunmen Stab Pastor, Kidnap And Murder His Daughters, Chop Up Their Private Parts

Share this post:









A family has been thrown into mourning after gunmen attacked them, stabed the father and mother, kidnapped the daughters, then later murdered them and removed their private parts.

The father, a resident pastor of the Assemblies of God Church in Amiyi Obilohia, Isuikwuato, Abia state, was left bleeding badly by the assailants. His wife was also stabbed and they abducted his two daughters, Abia Facts reports.

The injured pastor was rushed to the hospital for treatment while a search for his daughters was initiated.

Sadly, the bodies of three ladies were later found along the Amaba – Ezere road in the region and it was discovered that two of the bodies belonged to the pastor’s daughters. The bodies found along the Amaba and Ezere community border were without head and breasts.

The decapitated bodies of the victims have been recovered.

