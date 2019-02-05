Hotel Worker/s Reveal Motives Behind Killing Their Boss After Drugging Other Colleagues

Share this post:









Lagos State Police have arrested one of the suspected killers of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Etashol hotels and suites, Mrs. Olusola Olusoga and her Business Manager, Tunji Omikunle.

When interrogated, the suspect identified as Vincent Ehizojie confessed to be an employee of the hotel. He stated that he had worked with four other workers who are still on the run after murder saga.

The lifeless bodies of London based Olusoga and her Business Manager, Omikunle, were discovered in their separate rooms in the hotel located in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos, on January 25,2019.

However, during investigation by detectives of the Homicide section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, SCIID, identities of the suspects were revealed through the Close Circuit Television, CCTV mounted in the hotel.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, Ehizojie was arrested in Port Harcourt, River State, where he was hiding after his devious act.

He gave identities of other fleeing suspects as Henry Lolo, Okechi Ezi, both staff. The rest identified simply as ‘Dubai’ and ‘Dangote’, according to him, were contract staff.

The suspect during interrogation revealed that the deceased were strangled to death.

According to Edgal, “Ehizojie Vincent Jeffery, a principal suspect that was arrested in Port-Harcourt where he had gone to take refuge after the heinous act, said all the conspirators agreed that they had no future in the company because they believed the deceased was stingy.

“They agreed that she must be robbed of her hard earned local and foreign currency being a London returnee. In order to have a hitch-free operation, they agreed that Henry Lolo, currently at large, must prepare a fast food called ‘Indomie’, a delicacy loved by all staff members and laced it with a sleep inducing stimulant called S. K, to be served the rest of the staff who were not part of the conspiracy.

“Their plan worked as they successfully sent the rest to early sleep except the late manager who was already asleep before he could be served with the poisoned meal.

“However, their attempt to steal the key to the late CEO’s bedroom from the late manager’s pocket, proved abortive as he woke up in the process and began to struggle with them at the reception area; in the ensuing scuffle, the manager was strangled to death.

“After strangulating the hotel manager, late Tunji Omikunle, they searched his pockets but couldn’t find the keys, so they went upstairs to the late CEO’s room and forced it open.

“They met an obviously shocked woman in the room and bound her hand and leg. By the time they were through, the woman died. The gang stole her money, Jewelries and other personal effects but couldn’t take it out of the hotel for fear of being challenged by a Police team stationed close to the hotel.

“They abandoned the loot in the hotel which has been recovered as exhibit by Homicide detectives investigating the case. Investigation has established a prima facie case of conspiracy and murder against the suspects, Ehizojie Vincent Jeffery and others still at large for the murder of the deceased persons. The CCTV footage available to the Police clearly showed the role played by each of the participants in the crime.

