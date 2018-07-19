‘How I was paid N200, 000 for the execution of bomb attacks in Maiduguri’ – Boko Haram suspect

One of the captured master minders of Boko Haram attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Adam Mustapha has revealed how he was paid N200,000 on two occasions for the successful execution of bomb attacks at Bulukuntu, Baga road, 333 Artillery gate, Customs, Post Office and Muna Garage areas of Maiduguri.

Speaking to newsmen after his arrest on Tuesday by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Adam Mustapha, a.k.a Ba’Adam said he coordinated various suicide bomb attacks, which resulted in the death of hundreds of people in Maiduguri.

“On two occasions, I was paid N200, 000 for the successful execution of bomb attacks. Most of the time I had to pester them before payment could be made to me,” he told NAN.

Another arrested suspect Ibrahim Mala on his part said he was paid N5, 000 for safe keeping of IEDs, and was also sent on errands to buy consumable items for the insurgents.

“They paid me N5, 000 for safe keeping of IEDs, and they also sent me on errands to buy consumable items for them.

“I bought the items at the market and kept it at my home; some persons would come at night, pick and deliver same to members of the group hiding in the forest.

“Some of the items included torch lights, matches, sandals, kola nuts, cubes and clothing materials.

“I saved money in dealing with the group and bought a plot of land worth over N420, 000. I know that they are Boko-Haram insurgents and my wife was not happy with my dealings with them; she asked me to stop but it is too late,” he told newsmen.

