‘’I Am Willing To Change” Shamima Belgum Pleads For Leniency From UK Government

ISIS bride, Shamima Begum, whose UK citizenship is to be revoked after she fled Britain as a teenager to join the terrorist group in Syria, has begged for mercy from UK politicians as she reveals her newborn baby is unwell in the Syrian refugee camp.

Shamima, 19, who earlier said she had no regrets, has now said she is “willing to change”. She asked for mercy from politicians and begged to be allowed to return to the UK for the sake of her newborn son.

She told Sky News”

I am struggling to get my supplies in right now.

I don’t have a card because they lost my card, so I have to run around to take care of my son now, when I am sick. I am not getting my stuff.

Shamima pleaded for British politicians to “reevaluate” her case with a bit more “mercy in their heart”.

It was suggested to Shamima, who has Bangladesh heritage, to apply for citizenship in Bangladesh, but she said:

I don’t have anything there, another language, I have never even seen the place, I don’t know why people are offering that to me.

When asked by Sky News if she could be rehabilitated, she replied:

I am willing to change.

British politician, Jeremy Corbyn weighed in and asked that the teenager should be given the “support that she needs” and allowed back into Britain.

Corbyn told ITV:

She was born in Britain, she has that right to remain in Britain and obviously a lot of questions she has to answer but also some support that she needs.

She obviously has in my view a right to return to Britain. On that return, she must face a lot of questions about everything she’s done. And at that point, any action may or may not be taken.

I think the idea of stripping somebody of their citizenship when they were born in Britain is a very extreme maneuver.

Indeed I question the right of the home secretary to have these powers when the original law was brought in by Theresa May when she was home secretary.

