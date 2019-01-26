I Have Changed My Dressing Habits, No More Panties – Nazo Ekezie

Share this post:









Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie has declared that she is no longer wear pants, due to the high rate of rituals in the country.

This was made known in a report by Sunnewsonline, where she revealed that she ditched the underwear so as to secure her destiny. She said;

“I might sound cliché but I don’t wear pants anymore. I’m not going to joke with my destiny, and if I’m taking my clothes off anywhere, my underwear is going straight into my bag.”

In the same report, the actress also spoke about her love life, revealing that she is desperately in need of a man who would love her for her. She said;

“I’m single and available. I am looking for someone who fame doesn’t entice or affect. I want someone who would be patient enough to know me and not look at me from the movie angle. I would love someone who sees me as Nazo and not as an actress all the time.

“Right now, I seriously want to be in a relationship. I want to be with someone I love, someone who loves me as me, but not as an actress or movie star.

I want to be with a person that actually knows me, a person who loves me and willing to relate with me as Nazo and not as an actress. That one is so important. I’m not looking out to marry a (Aliko) Dangote but my man needs to be comfortable. He has to be able to provide for me,”

