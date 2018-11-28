I Persuaded The Publisher Of Daily Nigerian Against The Release Of Ganduje Bribe Videos — Kwankwaso

Share this post:









Senator representing Kano Central, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso says he knew about the video which showed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State allegedly receiving money from some contractors.

He, however, said he did persuade the Publisher of the online newspaper, Daily Nigerian against the release of the video to the public but he was unyielding.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, stated this on a live programme on Aminchi FM in Kano.

According to him, “I was aware of the video clips before they were released to the public and I pleaded that they should not be released, but they didn’t listen to me.

“I am not happy that the video clips were made public because it is an embarrassment to the state and its people, including myself.”

Ganduje has since been the subject of several videos, which showed him receiving wads of US dollars from persons believed to be contractors.

At least six of such videos have been published since the first clip was released on October 11

The governor, however, denied collecting money from any contractor, describing it as a calculated attempt to assassinate his character.

He later sued the online newspaper for N3 billion, despite earlier intervention by the House of Assembly that he should not do so.

