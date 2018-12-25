” IG Of Police Plans To Arrest Me Today And Kill Me By Injection,” Dino Melayes Stunning Allegation

Share this post:









Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that a plan has been setup by the Inspector of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest him today, December 25th and inject him to death.

He made the allegation on his Twitter handle. Read below

”There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out.

