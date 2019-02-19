IG Orders Investigation Into Photo Of Police Officers Making President Buhari’s 4+4 Sign
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has charged the Digital and Forensic Unit of the Nigerian Police force to investigate the authenticity of this viral photo officer doing the 4+4 sign associated with President Buhari to ascertain whether it’s real or photo-shopped.
According to him, ‘the outcome of the investigation and appropriate actions will be made known to the public’.
