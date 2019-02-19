IG Orders Investigation Into Photo Of Police Officers Making President Buhari’s 4+4 Sign

Share this post:









The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has charged the Digital and Forensic Unit of the Nigerian Police force to investigate the authenticity of this viral photo officer doing the 4+4 sign associated with President Buhari to ascertain whether it’s real or photo-shopped.

According to him, ‘the outcome of the investigation and appropriate actions will be made known to the public’.

