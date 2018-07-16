IGP Ibrahim offers N5m reward for information on cop killers

Agency Reports

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has announced a reward of N5million for information on killers of policemen in both Abuja and Sabongida Ora, in Edo State.

While five suspects have been arrested in connection with the Abuja attack by bandits at Galadimawa Roundabout, in which seven policemen were killed on 2 July, no arrest has been made in the latest attack in Edo State on 14 July. Four policemen were killed while on patrol by suspects believed to be robbers.

Investigations in the two cases are still ongoing, according to a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, deputy commissioner of police. He said more suspects in connection with the Galadimawa attack are at large.

The police were still reeling from the Abuja attack when four policemen were killed on Saturday in Edo State. Although the police have not been able to establish any connection between the two incidents, the police are asking for useful information from public spirited individuals on the incidents.

After the Abuja incident, the Inspector General of Police set up a team of “specialized Crack Investigation Detectives, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit of the Force to investigate the ambush”, Moshood said.

The IGP also ordered Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police to beef-up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and embark on massive raids of criminal hideouts and flashpoints across the country to forestall any further attack anywhere in the Country. He further placed the Commissioners of Police and Police Personnel Nationwide on Red-alert and Directs Twenty – Four (24) Hours Crime Prevention and Police visibility Patrol of flash and vulnerable points in their jurisdictions.

The Commissioners of Police were also mandated to re-gird their crime prevention and control strategies and work with community and religious leaders, other stakeholders and public-spirited individuals to nip in the bud crimes and criminalities in their AOR.

The following phone numbers can be used to reach the Police Special Investigation Team: 08033027731, 08036783388, 08037080740, 08033129778, 08060970807, 08126660696, 08038025705.

(NAN)

