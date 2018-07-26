Insecurity: Nigeria needs at least one million police personnel – Falana

Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has bemoaned the security situation in the country and linked to the under policing of the society.

Falana who was a guest speaker at an interactive seminar organised by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squared (FSARS) held at the Ogun FSARS Headquarters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said under funding and lack of equipment are also responsible for the under performance of the present police force.

“I want to say that we are under-policed in this country and that is the problem. We are short of policemen in this country. We need nothing less that one million policemen and women, well-equipped and well-funded,” he said.

On the recent ‘End SARS’ campaign by some Nigerians, Mr. Falana said scrapping the unit was not the solution, but an overall reformation and re-orientation of the unit would make them a much better and well respected unit.

“My position is that we are not to end SARS. What we must do is to force the government to reform SARS sufficiently to the extent that men and women in the force will respect the rights of the people,” he advised.

