Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> ‘I’ve Been Raped Twice And Battled Depression Almost Half Of My Life’, Tope Delano Shares Touching Story

‘I’ve Been Raped Twice And Battled Depression Almost Half Of My Life’, Tope Delano Shares Touching Story

3 hours ago
Share this post:

32-year old Nigerian journalist, Tope Delano has just shared a very touching story of how she’s been raped twice, survived post partum depression and how she’s lost almost everyone she loves.

According to her, ‘I was molested between ages of 7 and 11, raped twice, battled depression almost half her life, dealt with post-partum depression, lost 4 persons in a space of 1yr 5 month’.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh