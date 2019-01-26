‘I’ve Been Raped Twice And Battled Depression Almost Half Of My Life’, Tope Delano Shares Touching Story

Share this post:









32-year old Nigerian journalist, Tope Delano has just shared a very touching story of how she’s been raped twice, survived post partum depression and how she’s lost almost everyone she loves.

According to her, ‘I was molested between ages of 7 and 11, raped twice, battled depression almost half her life, dealt with post-partum depression, lost 4 persons in a space of 1yr 5 month’.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)