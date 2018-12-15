Judge Slumps In Court As Justice Rita Ofili- Ajumogobia Trial Is Getting Underway

Share this post:









The trial of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia was stalled at the Lagos High Court Sitting in Ikeja on Friday as the judge slumped before proceedings could commence.

According to reports, the incident caused the court to adjourn further proceedings till January 26, 2019 while lawyers and family members rushed to the aid of the judge and it was gathered that she was later rushed to a hospital after she was revived.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia and her co-defendant who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, were dragged before the court by the economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She is standing trial on 26 counts bordering on unlawful enrichment, taking property by a public officer, corruption, forgery and giving false information to an official of the EFCC. Obla, on his part, is facing trial for allegedly bribing Ofili-Ajumogobia with N5m. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges

