Kano Bribery Videos: EFCC Must Expedite Action Or Be Compelled To Do So – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin an investigation into bribery allegations against Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje.

Videos online alleges to show Governor Ganduje taking bribes on different occasions.

Couple of daya back, a Kano High Court prevented the state House of Assembly from further investigating the matter pending the determination of the originating summons. It adjourned hearing till November 21, 2018.

The umbrella organisation of all registered political parties said: “The burden of proof that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is covering up corrupt members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is heavier now with the Federal Government’s continued silence over the allegations against the governor.”

In a statement by CNPP Secretary General Willy Ezugwu, the organisation said: “We are left to believe that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the EFCC under Mr. Ibrahim Magu only fight corruption in states with opposition leadership. Not a few Nigerians have argued that the APC is a hiding place for corrupt politicians and a cover for looters who want respite from the anti-graft agencies under the current Federal Government.

“We are totally behind the position of the state House of Assembly that the courts cannot stop it from carrying out its legislative duties and urge the lawmakers to conclude the investigation without fear or favour.

“It is shocking that instead of taking advantage of the fair hearing offered the governor by the state Assembly, Governor Ganduje chose to approach the court to stop the probe.

“Even when the Assembly offered the governor the liberty to appear before its seven-man investigative panel, the governor chose the dishonourable path by going for a black market order from the Kano State High Court, instead of proving his innocence before the committee.

“We are more worried that the EFCC has turned the other way while the presidency has said that the issue didn’t bother it. We therefore demand an immediate commencement of a full investigation into the allegations by the EFCC within 14 days or (it would) be legally compelled to do so.”

But Magu at a press briefing yesterday evaded a reporter’s enquiry on the videos. Asked what he made of them, he replied: “Next question, please.”

