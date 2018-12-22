Kano Police Ready To Investigate Lawmaker Over Alleged Political Killings Of Three People At A Rally

Share this post:









The Kano State Police Command is investigating a member representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency, Muhammad Ali Wudil, over alleged killing of three people in Rano local government area of the state.

Recall that about three persons were killed during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC campaign in Kano South senatorial zone.

In a statement on Thursday, the state police spokesperson, Magaji Majiya, said the command had gathered enough evidence against the lawmaker and would soon invite the politician for interrogation and subsequent trial.

According to him, Mr Ali-Wudil was advised by the command not to attend the political rally due to security reports against him but he refused to accept the advice.

He added that the command had evidence that the lawmaker went to the rally with political thugs who are now accused of killing three persons at the event.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 108 times, 108 visits today)