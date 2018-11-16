Kidnappers Of Zamfara Twin Sisters Slash Ransom To ₦15m, Threaten To Kill One If Payment Is Further Delayed

The gang that kidnapped 16-year-old twin sisters in Zamfara have threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ransom is not forthcoming.

Hassana and Hussaina, whose wedding was scheduled for December, were abducted at their elder sister’s residence in Dauran village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. They had visited their sister, Summaya, 20, in preparation for their wedding. Their father, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, said the kidnappers had initially demanded N150 million.

A family member, Ibrahim Abubakar, who spoke with the kidnappers and the twins on the phone said the kidnappers had reduced the ransom to ₦15million.

“We are only able to gather ₦6m selling our properties and receiving contributions from family members, politicians, traders and ordinary people,” Mr Abdubakar told Daily Nigerian on Thursday night.

In an audio clip that had since gone viral on social media, one of the twin sisters, Hussaina was heard sobbing, complaining about maltreatment and appealing for help.

“I am battling with headache. We are in dire situation, they are about to kill us,” Hussaina sobbed. The beat us every morning. Please help rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence. We are starving. Please get contributions even from the general public.”

But one of the abductor cut in, saying the call would be the last he would make with the twins as they failed to deliver the ransom.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)