Killers of Benue catholic priest get death sentence

Killers of Father Adeyi, the Vicar General of Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and Parish Priest of Catholic Church Okpoga have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Makurdi High Court.

The catholic vicar was murdered in 2016, in a farm in Otukpa.

A police team led by super cop Abba Kyari had gone ahead to arrest the perpetrators.

Wednesday’s judgement by the High Court in Makurdi was received with joy by the family of the late vicar, and in a statement made immediately after the court judgement, they said;

“Today being 25/07/2018, the kidnappers and murderers of Fr John Adeyi have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court in Makurdi.

“While applauding the judgement and thanking God and all those who made this come true, we must say that today is a sad day to be reminded of the brutal death of our dear Very Rev Fr John Adeyi, PhD.

“It is gratifying, however, to know that the culprits did not go unpunished.

”May the soul of Fr Adeyi continue to rest in perfect peace with his creator.”

