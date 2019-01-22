Nigeria Today

Lecturer Allegedly Bash His Wife To Death Two Weeks After Having A Baby In Rivers

5 hours ago
A lecturer at the College of Health in Rivers state, Mr Jonathan, has been accused of beating his wife, Ole, to death, just two weeks after she welcomed their child.

In a post shared on Facebook, an aunt of the deceased, Nkesi Wogu, alleged that Mr Jonathan, is currently on the run after beating Ole to death in the presence of her mother.

”My niece with a two weeks old baby was beaten to death by her husband the man is oh the run his from etche and also a witness. Good bye my soft spoken sis rest in peace” she wrote

 

