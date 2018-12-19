Nigeria Today

Man Dies After Seventh Round In Ikotun Hotel While Taking Part In Sex Competition

3 hours ago
Facts have emerged on how a middle aged man, simply known as Davy, died in a popular hotel in Lagos during a sex competition with a lady.

Sources reports that the incident happened at the popular hotel located in Ikotun area of Lagos where the deceased took the lady identified as Loveth for the competitive romp. It was gathered that the late Davy had argued with Loveth on who among the duo can last longer during a sex romp. Both claimed that they were stronger and refused to admit defeat.

During the argument, Davy staked N50,000 between him and Loveth on the condition that if Loveth will defeat him during the romp, she will take the money. Loveth agreed knowing fully that such money was staked. She then got prepared, moved into the hotel and booked for a chalet.

It was gathered that while it lasted Davy went through to the sixth round but Loveth was unshaken till the seventh round when Davy collapsed and died on top of her. She then raised alarm and contacted the hotel management who handed her over to the Ikotun Police Division while the corpse of the deceased was deposited at an undisclosed hospital for autopsy report.

However, Loveth was later transferred to the SCIID Panti Yaba, where she informed the police what transpired between her and late Davy. It was gathered that the fate of Loveth will depend on the outcome of the autopsy report. From the report, it will be determined if she is culpable and may be charged to court for murder.

 

Stephen Ishaku
Guest
Stephen Ishaku

Foolishness is not good

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

