Man Drives Car In Front Of Akwa Ibom House Of Assembly Complex, Sets It Ablaze And Flees

Share this post:









The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly drama took a different dimension when a man drove this car to the entrance of the complex, alighted, set the vehicle ablaze and fled.

However, he was apprehended by the police and interrogated.

Recall that five lawmakers loyal to APC, whose seats were earlier declared vacant, rose on Tuesday, assumed their seats and started an impeachment process against the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The atmosphere however became rowdy when the governor arrived at the assembly complex at Udo Udoma Avenue.

Immediately Gov. Emmanuel stepped into the premises, gunshots were fired by those described by eyewitnesses as security operatives and thugs who were stationed around the premises.

According to the reports, the newly acclaimed speaker, Mr Nse Ntuen, who had earlier sat with four other lawmakers, was also harassed by security personnel in the assembly premises.

Ntuen’s vehicle was said to have been damaged while he escaped a mob action by some persons believed to be Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

Trouble started in the house last week when the Speaker, Onofiok Luke, declared vacant, the seats of the five lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)