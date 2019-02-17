Nigeria Today

Man Fights PHCN Official With Machete For Disconnecting his Light In Lagos

7 hours ago
A staff of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) was assaulted with a machete while trying to disconnect electricity of a defaulting customer in an area in Lagos state recently.

In a video which has gone viral on Facebook, the angry man and the IKEDC official can be seen engaging in a serious fight before he rushed to his house to get a machete which he used to beat the PHCN official.

 

