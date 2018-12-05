Man Put Behind Bars For 15 Years For Raping His Friend’s Wife In South Africa

Share this post:









A man found guilty of raping his friend’s wife has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the gruesome act. The convicted man identified as Selby Machabe from Ludlow Trust in South Africa, was found guilty of rape and housebreaking. He had pleaded not guilty.

The 37-year-old appeared for sentencing in the Mhala Regional Court on Friday. The court heard that in February 2016 Machabe, while carrying a knife, forced himself on his friend’s wife (35) and threatened to kill her.

Constable Charles Nxumalo said police then received information on the whereabouts of the accused. He tried to resist arrest and to overpower Detective Constable Norah Dumisa. Both the accused and Dumisa were injured during the scuffle. “We took Machabe to hospital after he tried to take my colleague’s gun, and he was charged with rape,” said Nxumalo.

But Machabe told the court his friend had a childhood grudge against him owing to a fight they had as kids. His lawyer, Lucas Hlungwane, pleaded for his client to be given a lenient sentence. Magistrate Reginald Cloete would hear nothing of it.

He said Machabe had not shown remorse and sentenced him to 15 years.

